Bad Bunny Revealed As Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year [Photo + Video]

Bad Bunny – aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has been named Apple Music artist of the year for 2022.

via: Vibe

The music streaming platform has announced their Artist Of The Year to be the global musician in acknowledgement of his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music in an exclusive film that gets candid with the Un Verano Sin Ti artist. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt. Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats added in regards to Bunny’s selection: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022. Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

Having worked with a few Hip-Hop artists including his consistent collaborater Drake, Cardi B, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more, the Puerto Rico-native has released Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time, Un Verano Sin Ti. Undeniably, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has contributed to a shift in Latin pop music over the past few years.

According to Apple Music, some of Bad Bunny’s highlights include: reaching No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide; having reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe with 44 of his songs and having three of his songs hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist. The “El Apagón” artist currently holds the title of having the most first day streams of any Latin album.

Not only has Bad Bunny made musical history with the music platform, he has also served as the host of Trap Kingz since 2017 — the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio.