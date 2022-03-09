Exclusive: Nick Cannon's Staff Found Out About Cancelation Online, Won't Finish Out the Season

Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show has been canceled after just six months on air.

As news of the cancelation is making headlines, sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that the Nick Cannon’s show staff was blindsided by the news.

Not only did they find out about the show’s cancelation online, but they also learned they won’t have the opportunity to finish the season. The show is ending abruptly.

According to our source:

“The poor Nick staff! [They] found out today it’s being cancelled AND they won’t get finish the season. Today is their last tape day.”

Debmar-Mercury clearly doesn’t want to waste any more money. Maybe they’ll have some room for the Nick Cannon show staff over on ‘Sherri’.

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported last month, ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is coming to an end in June and will be replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s new show, ‘Sherri,’ this fall.