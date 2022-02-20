Exclusive: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Officially Be Canceled in June, Sherri Shepherd Show to Premiere This Fall



‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is officially coming to an end in June.

Sherri Shepherd’s deal has been finalized and ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show’ [working title] will now replace Wendy’s this fall.

Sources close to production exclusively tell lovebscott.com:

“The producers informed everyone that the [Wendy Show] was being canceled at the end of June. Then in the next breath they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show.”

Earlier this week, Wendy popped up on Instagram with a new video from a new account — and that wasn’t just because she’s trying to regain control of her personal narrative.

The @WendyShow Instagram account is no longer under her control.

As lovebscott.com previously reported, Wendy Show execs have been trying to end her show and find a suitable replacement for several years now — but to no avail.

Our production sources tell us that Wendy has been ‘checked out’ for quite some time and had become increasingly difficult to work with prior to her medical leave.

“[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people. Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling.”

Despite Wendy’s health battles and multiple hiatuses, Debmar-Mercury decided to renew Wendy’s show after their planned replacement, ‘The Jerry O’Connell Show,’ fell through with awful ratings.

It’s unclear if Wendy will make a return to the purple chair before her show ends, but we wish her all the best in her recovery.