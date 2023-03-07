Exclusive: 'Married to Medicine' Star Contessa Metcalfe Confirms Departure from the Show, Says Phaedra Parks Will Be a 'Fun Addition'

‘Married to Medicine’ is getting a cast shakeup that’s sure to make things interesting.

Contessa Metcalfe, who joined the ladies during season 5, has confirmed exclusively to lovebscott.com that she has exited the show ahead of season 10.

“I decided to quit after last season,” she told B. Scott exclusively. “I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a [doctor] or as a mom…Plus it’s been 5 years! I’m sick of cussing and crying.”

When asked her thoughts on former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Phaedra Parks’ joining the cast, Contessa said she thinks Phaedra will be a “fun addition.”

“I think Phaedra – who’s my neighbor – is going to be a fun addition,” she said.

As for other cast member Anila Sajja’s departure, Contessa admitted they don’t really speak outside of the show — but added she didn’t think Anila “was a good fit anyway.”

News of Contessa and Anila’s departure was first reported by ‘Queens of Bravo’ and the ‘Reality with the King’ podcast.

And there you have it! Are you excited for ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10? Let us know!