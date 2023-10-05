Exclusive: 'Married to Medicine' Returns for Season 10 with Phaedra Parks -- Watch the Trailer Now [Video]

Get ready, love muffins! Married to Medicine is back for season 10 and lovebscott.com exclusively has your first look at the trailer & cast photos.

Returning for season 10 are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb.

As previously reported, Phaedra Parks will be joining the ladies and is also embarking on a new journey — opening her own holistic wellness center. Lateasha Lunceford, the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, is also joining the cast. With their 20 year age difference, it’ll be interesting to see their dynamic play out on screen.

Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist and friend of Dr. Heavenly, is also in the mix.

While the trailer starts out with the group looking back on their 10 years of friendship, it’s quickly revealed that this will be another season full of highs and lows.

Dr. Jackie is still expanding her practice with no plans of slowing down as the guru of gyno. Her schedule is packed and so is life at home. Dr. Jackie is doing it all, including meeting with VP Kamala Harris on maternal health issues and treating several high-profile patients. While she’s still trying to fit time in with her girls, has her doctorial rise caused some friction among friends?

Dr. Simone has become very skilled at giving out advice for friends and family. However, she’s failing on holding it all together in her own life. Also, with their sons Michael and Miles navigating college life and their career paths, Dr. Simone and Cecil have been at odds on how to best parent. Will they be able to get on the same page?

Dr. Heavenly’s businesses are thriving, and her hands are full at work and home with Alaura getting ready for prom and going off to college. Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon, are trying their best to convince her to stay close to home, but Alaura already has other plans. When it comes to the friend group, Dr. Heavenly has a lot to answer for with the ladies as she tries to turn a new leaf and put her gossiping ways to the side. However, she can’t help to find herself back in hot water when expressing her opinion on Lateasha and Dr. G’s upcoming nuptials. Will Heavenly be able to balance it all without shifting her crown?

Toya and her husband, Dr. Eugene, are continuing to work on strengthening their bond, but some unexpected storms are causing stress on their marriage. Their kids are growing up fast, causing them to already broach the conversation of the birds and the bees. As if that wasn’t enough, Toya is basking in the success of her wine business that’s taking off, and the ladies are finally noticing her entrepreneurial glow-up. With all of these accomplishments, there is still a side-eye in the midst as Toya is waiting for Quad to right her wrongs with the false allegations.

Miss Quad is still very busy but while her business is flourishing and she’s traveling the world, her friendships have flatlined. The ladies have been looking for Quad’s friendship, but she has been missing in action and they need answers. While she tries to extend her own olive branch, will Quad be able to rebuild a fading sisterhood?

Phaedra Parks, Esq., is back on the scene and ready to build a bond with the ladies while on a medical journey of her own that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Ms. Parks is ready to add “Holistic Healer” to her title now with her eyes set on opening a wellness center – focusing on reiki therapy, healing crystals and more. Her sons Ayden and Dylan are growing up into mini-entrepreneurs ready to follow in their mom’s footsteps. As Phaedra is navigating life as a single mom and entrepreneur, will she also become the glue needed to mend these friendships in need of healing?

Lateasha, affectionately known as Sweet Tea, has landed in Atlanta and is stirring up a whole lot of conversation as Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s fiancée. Lateasha is dealing with all of the pressures of the world as she plans an entire wedding and gets acclimated to this new group of friends that includes Gregory’s ex-wife, Quad. While she’s excited to marry the man of her dreams, will some reservations that she shares with her new friends cause a roadblock to being blissfully married?

Friend Dr. Alicia is at the top of her game in dentistry, but is now finding herself in a full life pivot as her husband, Dr. Kema, has his own traditional Nigerian values and opinions on marriage and family. Dr. Alicia and the group have a whole different perspective. While she finds some consultation in her good friend Dr. Heavenly, her only goal now is her happiness and family peace, but will everything come to fruition?

Click below for your first look at the ‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 trailer, premiering exclusively via lovebscott.com.

‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following week.

Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock, where you can also catch up on all previous ‘Married to Medicine’ seasons.