'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley Deny Separation amid 'Challenging Years' in Marriage: 'We Remain Committed'

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars Dorit and Paul Kemsley are clearing the air amid rumors they’ve been living separate lives.

via People:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple told PEOPLE in a statement on Wednesday evening that their marriage of eight years remains intact — though that they’ve “had some challenging years,” which they “openly discuss” in season 13 of the Bravo series.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the Kemsleys said. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

They went on to ask for support from viewers. “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding,” their statement said. “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Their note was signed, “Love, Dorit and PK.”

Rumors of a possible split spread online this week, with a caller asking Dorit’s friends, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, about the speculated separation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The question seemingly took the reality stars by surprise, both insisting they hadn’t heard that.

Earlier in the evening, on the RHOBH season 13 premiere, Dorit confronted costar Erika Girardi for speculating at last year’s BravoCon that she and PK would be heading for “splitsville” next. “To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful,” she told Girardi. “What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited.”

Apologizing and explaining why she did it, Girardi said that she was asked “a shady question” and then “gave a shady answer,” adding that she was simply putting on a show.

“Dorit, is your marriage strong?” Girardi said, to which Dorit responded, “My marriage is very strong.”

Still, Sutton Stracke floated rumors about PK in the episode, claiming that the night he was arrested for a DUI, in December 2021, “he may or may not have had a woman with him.”

Other previous rumors spread included one from RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey, who claimed that Dorit and Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky were having an affair. In response, Dorit slammed Wilkey on Instagram, calling her “one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen.”

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” she said. “Kyle and Mo are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is okay for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (at 8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.