Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 8 Taglines Are Here [Photos + Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 premiere is just a little over a week away, but we here at lovebscott.com have a little exclusive treat for you love muffins — taglines!
Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Karen Huger — along with newbie Nneka Ihim. — brought all the sass (and a little shade) to their season 8 openers.
Take a look below:
If reading them wasn’t enough, get into the ladies’ delivery in the ‘RHOP’ season 8 opening sequence in the video below.
‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ returns for Season 8 on Sunday, November 5 at 8/9c with a supersized premiere on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.