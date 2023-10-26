Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 8 Taglines Are Here [Photos + Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 premiere is just a little over a week away, but we here at lovebscott.com have a little exclusive treat for you love muffins — taglines!

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Karen Huger — along with newbie Nneka Ihim. — brought all the sass (and a little shade) to their season 8 openers.

Take a look below:

Gizelle Bryant

Ashley Darby

Robyn Dixon

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton

Nneka Ihim

Karen Huger

If reading them wasn’t enough, get into the ladies’ delivery in the ‘RHOP’ season 8 opening sequence in the video below.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ returns for Season 8 on Sunday, November 5 at 8/9c with a supersized premiere on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.