Exclusive: Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby Go Speed Dating in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ First Look [Video]

BY: Denver Sean

Published 6 hours ago

Is Ashley Darby ready to get back into the dating pool?

Yes — with Gizelle Bryant’s support, of course.

In this exclusive clip from this upcoming Sunday’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Gizelle joins Ashley to play the field and find new love with a little speed dating.

Take a look:

Elsewhere in the episode, Karen and Ray address the work needed to repair their institution, TJ confronts Stacey about the state of their relationship, and Wendy braces for a tough conversation with her mother.

Also, the Mia and Gordon saga continues as they attempt to discuss their decision to divorce.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo!

