Exclusive: Newbie Stacey Rusch Sets Ashley Darby Straight for Being ‘Messy’ in Lake Norman on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 40 mins ago

The ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are still testing the waters with the newbies down in Lake Norman in this Sunday’s upcoming episode — and lovebscott.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Stacey Rusch, confronts Ashley Darby for being so reckless with the news of her new relationship as the other ladies question Stacey’s self-proclaimed celibacy.



Get into it below:

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the episode, Jacqueline’s relationship with Mia gets questioned and Mia reveals a long-held alleged secret about Karen, leaving everyone shocked.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.