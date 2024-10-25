Home > EXCLUSIVES

Exclusive: Newbie Stacey Rusch Sets Ashley Darby Straight for Being ‘Messy’ in Lake Norman on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ [Video]

BY: Denver Sean

Published 40 mins ago

The ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are still testing the waters with the newbies down in Lake Norman in this Sunday’s upcoming episode — and lovebscott.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Stacey Rusch, confronts Ashley Darby for being so reckless with the news of her new relationship as the other ladies question Stacey’s self-proclaimed celibacy.

Get into it below:

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the episode, Jacqueline’s relationship with Mia gets questioned and Mia reveals a long-held alleged secret about Karen, leaving everyone shocked. 

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Mother Reportedly Found Teen Walmart Employee Dead Inside Bakery’s Walk-In Oven

By: Walker
NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Anderson Cooper Over ‘Bulls**t’ Trump Coverage

By: Walker
NEWS

GloRilla Surprises Fans By Rocking Fake Baby Bump on Instagram

By: Walker
NEWS

Rihanna Doesn’t Understand The ‘Doubt’ Around Kendrick Lamar Headlining The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Tackles Conspiracy Theory Diddy Was Behind His Mystery 2023 Emergency Hospitalization to ‘Shut Him Up About Freak Offs’

By: Walker
NEWS

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Asks Court to Deny His Request to Change Custody Agreement

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Rapper Lil Durk Arrested in Florida on Murder for Hire Charge

By: Walker
NEWS

Eva Longoria Quietly Invested $6 Million In ‘John Wick’ When Funding Fell Through

By: Walker
NEWS

Los Angeles District Attorney Says He’ll Recommend Resentencing in Decades-Old Menendez Brothers’ Murder Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Drew Barrymore, Guests & Studio Audience Go Makeup-Free with Pamela Anderson on Talk Show [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF