Exclusive: Gizelle Bryant Thinks Stacey Rusch Is ‘Uncharitable’ in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Sneak Peek [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

Newbie Stacey Rusch thought she could persuade Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby to participate in her puppy-centric charity event while doing a little dress shopping — but for Gizelle, Stacey’s still very much in the dog house.

In this exclusive clip from upcoming Sunday’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Gizelle makes it clear she still hasn’t forgiven Stacey for not donating to either of her GnA causes.

While Gizelle hesitates to agree to Stacey’s event citing a bad experience with a dog, Wendy and Ashley aren’t buying it.

Watch the exclusive clip below:

Elsewhere in the episode, Keiarna and Greg work through their issues together and Inc expresses his frustrations about their relationship to Mia.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock!

