BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 11 hours ago

We all want the perfect smile! But sometimes, we are unsure which solution — Invisalign or traditional braces — to invest in. Both options promise life-changing results but differ in approach and appearance. And does one work better than the other?

“We can treat patients of any age with either option,” said Dr. Ryan McComb, DMD. “Invisalign is equally effective at treating all malocclusions or ‘bad bites’ compared to braces. If there is a case we can treat with braces, we can treat it equally well with Invisalign.”

Considering that Invisalign is a medical-grade plastic and braces are titanium alloy, the discreet, removable trays couldn’t do the same thing as their more noticeable counterpart. Wrong!

Dr. McComb, orthodontist and CEO of Clover Orthodontic Studio and McComb Orthodontics, is all about making smiles — and lives — better, one tooth at a time. A decade ago, he opened his first orthodontics-only practice to create a space where patients and his team could feel confident, inspired, and have fun. A proud father to energetic 4.5-year-old twins, he shares a joy-filled life with his husband and prioritizes inclusivity in everything he does. For Dr. McComb, success isn’t just about straight teeth — it’s about creating a welcoming, celebratory environment for everyone who walks through his doors. He sat down with LOVEBSCOTT to help us decide — Invisalign or braces?

Which Treatment is The Better Option?

When deciding between Invisalign and braces, the “better” option depends on various factors unique to each person. Some treatments may align better with your goals, while others might be more effective for specific corrections.

“In adults, if there is a history of periodontal disease or gum recession, we often recommend Invisalign,” Dr. McComb explained. “Unlike braces, we can control the rate of tooth movement with Invisalign, so it is often better to use Invisalign when the teeth and gums are compromised. In these cases, we always collaborated with a dentist and periodontist.”

“The only situation where braces would be indicated over Invisalign is if a patient is confident they will not wear the Invisalign trays as indicated,” he continued.

Dr. McComb revealed that Invisalign is a much smoother experience and provides the same great results as braces. Additionally, treatment time is 100% identical.

Who Is the Ideal Patient For Each Treatment?

Many adults gravitate toward Invisalign for its discreet, clear aligners that seamlessly fit into professional and social settings. On the other hand, while more noticeable, traditional braces are often favored for their ability to tackle complex dental issues with precision.

“Invisalign tends to be much more comfortable for younger patients with smaller mouths,” the orthodontist shared. “Adults have a higher rate of periodontal disease, so we often recommend Invisalign over braces to ensure hygiene remains excellent throughout treatment.”

However, the adjustment period is one of the most significant factors when choosing Invisalign.

“The goal is that patients hit 20+ hours [each] day with the trays in, so this requires less snacking than usual,” he said. “While dental hygiene is essential if you choose braces as your treatment option, as it could lead to other dental issues.”

Dr. McComb continued: “The biggest long-term consideration is that with braces, if you don’t maintain perfectly clean and healthy treatment, you will likely get white spots of decalcification on the teeth.”

He also notes that once patients finish Invisalign or braces, they must wear retainers full-time for three months and then nightly after.

The Final Verdict

Both treatments are equally effective in correcting dental issues when choosing between Invisalign and braces. Dr. McComb revealed that 85% of his patients choose Invisalign due to its discreet appearance and convenience, especially for those who prefer a less noticeable option. While the price for both treatments is generally similar, and some insurance can cover both options, some offices may charge more for Invisalign due to its custom aligners and added flexibility, like being removable for eating and cleaning.

However, braces still have their place, particularly for patients with more complex dental issues or those who may struggle with the commitment required for Invisalign. Whether you go with braces or Invisalign, both treatments can help you achieve the perfect smile with proper care and dedication.

Invisalign or traditional braces? Which teeth-correction option do you fancy? Comment below!

