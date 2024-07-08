Exclusive: Phaedra Parks Negotiating Her Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Cynthia Bailey Filming 'More & More' Scenes | lovebscott.com

Could ‘Frick and Frack’ be coming back?

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that the powers that be are working hard to negotiate Phaedra Parks’ return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ amid an unexpected suspension, then firing.

Everyone was hopeful that Phaedra’s contract would be negotiated in time for her to attend Cynthia Bailey’s event at Lake Bailey this past weekend, but they’re still trying to work out some details.

Porsha, Shamea, & Lauren filming at Lake Bailey yesterday! Are y’all ready for Sweet 16? ?? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/HhdfcsVxIw — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 6, 2024

The biggest hangup, we’re told, is Phaedra’s current contract with ‘Married to Medicine.’

As you may have seen, Phaedra appeared alongside Porsha Williams on the ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ 15th anniversary special and their chemistry won over viewers.

We’re told the positive reception to the ‘Frick and Frack’ reunion is only adding to the desire for Phaedra’s return.

Speaking of Cynthia Bailey, our sources say she’s been filming “more and more” scenes in recent weeks — way more than she originally agreed to film as a friend of the show.

It’s unclear if Cynthia will get promoted to a full-time Housewife, but you can expect to see a lot more of her during season sixteen.