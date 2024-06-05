Exclusive: Roselyn Drops By Smokey's with a Few Business Ideas in 'The Chi' Sneak Peek [Video] | lovebscott.com

This Friday’s episode of ‘The Chi’ is almost here and we have an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure! In the clip, premiering exclusively via lovebscott.com, Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss) drops in on Smokey’s and talks a little business with owner Emmett (Jacob Latimore), his brother Damien (guest star Brett Gray), and Dom (guest star La La Anthony) who cooks at the restaurant.

In case you’re just catching up, here’s what to expect as the season progresses:

This season, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line take off, while Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still struggling with the senseless loss of his beloved father. Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) fights for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes. Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts join fellow season six guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Watch the exclusive clip below!

The Chi is a one-hour drama series shot entirely on location in Chicago. Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, with Academy Award®, Emmy, and Golden Globe® winner Common also serving as an executive producer, the show tells a timely coming-of-age story. It centers on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but are bonded by their need for connection and redemption. The series delves into the humanity behind the sensational headlines often associated with this area.

Both Lena Waithe and Common are Chicago natives, making the themes of The Chi deeply personal to them. Their profound connection to their beloved city is evident in their commitment to its authentic portrayal.

The series has been renewed for a seventh season, promising even more drama and heartfelt moments.

New episodes of ‘The Chi’ premiere weekly on Fridays streaming on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and debut on-air on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.