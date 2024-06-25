Exclusive: Kenya Moore FIRED from 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Season in Jeopardy | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore has been fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

According to our sources, not only has Kenya been barred from filming the rest of the season — but the network is figuring out how to cut her from what’s been filmed already so that she doesn’t appear in season sixteen at all.

Contrary to other reports, sources exclusively tell us that there have been no talks between Kenya and the network about her returning for future seasons or other projects — and there won’t be.

Her firing comes after she allegedly posted sexually explicit images of newbie Brittany Eady performing oral sex at her hair salon opening event. We’re told the moment was so shocking that the entire cast walked out as it unfolded — except for Drew Sidora.

With Kenya out, the network’s plan for her and Porsha to anchor the newbies has been completely ruined.

The door is open for other former cast members like Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks to return full-time to help finish out the season — but that hasn’t been discussed at this time.

Phaedra’s name, however, has been floated a few times about joining the girls on their upcoming international trip. Cynthia Bailey, who’s currently filming as a friend, is also being considered for a promotion — but it’s unclear if she’ll take it.

The only thing that’s certain at this point is that Miss Moore is out and won’t be back.

Update: Kenya took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER



You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much.



Always and forever 💜 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 26, 2024