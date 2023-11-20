Exclusive: Ashley Darby Apologizes for Getting Between Dr. Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim with the 'Wrong Message' in 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Sneak Peek [Video]

Newbie Nneka Ihim and Dr. Wendy Osefo come head to head during next week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

In this episode preview available exclusively via lovebscott.com, Karen invites all of the couples to a fun day of pickleball, but things get heated on and off the court.

Everyone is surprised to see Juan Dixon in attendance, meanwhile Ashley Darby apologizes to Wendy Osefo for incorrectly running back a conversation she had with Nneka about some alleged tea concerning Wendy’s family.

Get into the clip below: