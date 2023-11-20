‘UnPrisoned’ Renewed For Season 2 On Hulu; Kerry Washington Re-Ups Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Congratulations are in order for Kerry Washington.

via: Deadline

UnPrisoned, the Onyx Collective dramedy starring and executive produced by Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, has been renewed for a second season on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Additionally, Washington has renewed her overall deal with ABC Signature, the studio behind UnPrisoned, which debuted in March as Onyx Collective’s most-viewed premiere on Hulu and as the inaugural dramedy series for the brand.

Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist, social media influencer and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The series, whose Season 2 writers room is already up and running, is executive produced by McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

Under the new exclusive 3-year TV deal, Washington will produce broadcast, cable and streaming projects for ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, through her Simpson Street banner which has been with Disney Television Studios since its 2016 launch.

In addition to UnPrisoned, Washington executive produces through Sampson Street/ABC Signature the Onyx Collective for Hulu drama series Reasonable Doubt — now headed into season 2 — which she also directs. Additionally, Simpson Street produced the 2019 Emmy-nominated limited series Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu/ABC Signature.

Savone, an executive producer on UnPrisoned, Reasonable Doubt and Little Fires Everywhere, continues as Simpson Street’s EVP of production and development.