Adriana Lima is now a mom of three!

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that the model welcomed her third child — her first with fiancé, Andre Lemmers — last night in Los Angeles.

Adriana shares daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex, Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric.

The bundle of joy arrives just days after it was announced Adriana and Andre dropped $12 million on a five-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot farmhouse-style home in Brentwood.

Congrats to their expanding family!