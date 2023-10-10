Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Accused of Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent, Landlord Demands $22k

NeNe Leakes is being taken to court over her shop, Swagg Boutique.

via: Radar Online

Leakes is accused of failing to show up to court and deal with a lawsuit despite being served with the paperwork, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s former landlord has demanded a default judgment against Leakes.

A company called MPG-Sugarloaf sued Leakes over unpaid rent owed over her now-closed Swagg Boutique.

In court documents, the landlord claimed Leakes signed a lease in 2017 and then extended it by a year in 2021.

Leakes vacated the property in January 2022 but allegedly failed to pay the $22,900 owed in rent.

The landlord said it notified Leakes multiple times but she refused to cough up the dough.

Leakes had multiple Swagg Boutique locations, but they closed down following the pandemic.

The reality star was served with the legal paperwork on August 16 outside her $1 million condo in Atlanta. The server said they handed the documents to Leakes personally.

After the lawsuit was filed, Leakes told The Jasmine Brand, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.”

NeNe’s husband Gregg died on September 1 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.

In newly filed documents, the landlord said Leakes has failed to respond to the lawsuit by the deadline of September 18. As a result, the company wants the court to grant a default judgment in the amount of $22,900.75 plus attorney fees of $2,315 and another $416 for court costs.

The landlord also wants interest tacked on to the bill.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the lawsuit, Leakes’ oldest son Bryson Bryant was recently arrested for possession of Fentanyl.

The arrest went down on July 3 and triggered a probation violation in a separate criminal case. Bryant will be locked up until early next year.

As we first reported, during his arrest, Bryant told the officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes.

Due to his lie, Bryant was hit with an additional charge of providing a false name to an officer.

Leakes recently spoke out about Andy Cohen and her bitter relationship with her former boss.

“I don’t feel like we were good friends,” Leakes told Bethenny Frankel. “My good friends, I go to their house or I visit their home at some point, so I never visited his home. … [We were] probably a little more than [colleagues] because I could call him on his cell. I have gone out with him, out on the town, and I’ve gone drinking with him and I’ve partied with him. … [But] I did not know where it stood. I thought we had a good relationship.”

Leakes sued Bravo and Cohen for discrimination claiming she was fired after she made complaints about her co-star Kim Zolciak’s alleged racist behavior.