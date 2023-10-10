'Progress Made': Sophie Turner and Ex Joe Jonas Reach Custody Deal, Kids Allowed To Travel to UK With Actress

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have struck a deal in their divorce case.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for both parties told the New York judge presiding over Turner’s federal lawsuit against Jonas that “progress” has been made.

Turner and Jonas were recently spotted leaving the same New York legal building after a marathon mediation session.

As we previously reported, Jonas filed for divorce in September after the couple had a blowout fight in August. Turner said she was blindsided by the divorce and found out about it in the press.

Following Jonas’s filing for divorce, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas claiming he was refusing to return their children’s passports which prevented them from returning home to the UK.

The Game of Thrones actress said the couple had moved overseas earlier this year. Turner claimed the two bought a home and put their daughters in school.

Despite all this, she said Jonas was attempting to keep their children in the US.

No decision has been made by the court. However, in the recent update, Jonas and Turner’s lawyers said, “The parties have been engaged in productive mediation from October 4-7, 2023. Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming. For that reason, the parties jointly request that the Court enter the proposed order staying this proceeding and vacating all deadlines and trial dates submitted herewith.”

The two agreed that Turner would have the children from October 9 through October 21. She will be allowed to take them back to the UK.

Last month, the couple reached a temporary deal but it did not allow Turner to remove the children from New York.

The agreement read, “the Mother and Father are prohibited from removing their two children, WRJ, born in 2020, and DMJ, born in 2022 (collectively, the “children”), or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.”

The divorce filed in Florida has yet to seen any developments.