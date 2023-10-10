Kayla Nicole Delivers Powerful Open Letter To Black Women Amid Making Travis Kelce/ Taylor Swift Headlines [Video]

Kayla Nicole is sharing inspirational words for other Black women amid her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s, rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old clapped back at the “backlash and embarrassment” she has received while reading the lengthy statement in an Instagram video Monday.

She addressed her words to “Black women, specifically,” explaining that her aim was “not to create division but to elevate and unite” listeners.

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Nicole, who dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022, began. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.

“They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough,” she continued. “Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Nicole encouraged her followers not to “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey” and not “engage.”

She explained, “Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

The model added that while she has been tempted to ask “Why me?” lately, she won’t “give into this demoralizing and antiquated narrative” by clapping back.

“I know I’m not alone,” she said. “On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough.

“When the world gets dark and time gets hard and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” Nicole concluded, stressing the important of “therapy, prayer [and] community.”

The on-air host’s followers praised her in the comments for the “beautiful, empowering, bold, authentic” letter.

One gushed, “i’m so proud of you!!! the elegance, the grace, the power!!! such an inspiration.”

Nicole’s social media upload came two weeks after Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, went public with their romance by leaving the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs versus Chicago Bears game together.

