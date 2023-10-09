Not So Fast: Mauricio Umansky Is Not Dating The Agency Agent Leslie Bega -- His Dad Is

Mauricio Umansky was photographed looking a little too cozy with a woman named Leslie Bega, but ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans rooting for his marriage to Kyle Richards to survive can breathe a little easier knowing he’s not dating her — his father Eduardo is.

via Page Six:

Last week, rumors began swirling that Mauricio, 53, was romantically pursuing Bega, 56, after the duo was snapped having dinner with his parents, Eduardo and Dr. Estella Sneider, who are divorced.

In the photo — which was taken Tuesday night at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif., after “Dancing With the Stars” — Bega could be seen sitting next to the Season 32 competitor with her arm draped around his neck.

Eduardo and Sneider sat opposite the pair, as everyone smiled for the camera.

“We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation,” Sneider captioned the picture in part, which she posted to Instagram Friday.

“It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio.”

According to TMZ, Bega had attended the live taping of the ABC ballroom dance competition as Eduardo’s date.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night! ,” the brunette beauty wrote in part alongside her own uploads from the evening.

Fans immediately speculated the two were seeing each other because the “Buying Beverly Hills” star had just confirmed his separation from his longtime wife, Kyle Richards.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio told an inquiring paparazzo late last month, insisting that “divorce is not part of [their] conversation right now.”

“We’ve had 26 amazing years,” he went on, emphasizing that although the past year has been “really tough,” he and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star are “not ready to throw in the towel yet.”

Umansky added that he and Richards, 54, are “trying to deal” with their issues “internally” and “privately.”

Moreover, he doesn’t believe the Bravolebrity has been unfaithful to him with her suspiciously close friend, country singer Morgan Wade.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade,” he said. “They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together; they’re doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship.”

Mauricio made sure to note that he and Richards will “always love each other” and “be friends.”

Days later, the “Halloween” actress also copped to their split and was caught crying to some pals shortly after.

The estranged couple will seemingly address their relationship woes when “RHOBH” Season 13 premieres later this month, as they were seen discussing “affair” rumors in the recently released trailer.

Page Six confirmed their separation in July following 27 years of marriage.

The two share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Richards is also mom to 34-year-old Farrah Aldjufrie, who seems to be going through her own breakup.

We’re not sure if we’re buying this narrative — but only time will tell.