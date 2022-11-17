Ex-Billionaire Kanye West Forced To Halt Construction On Malibu Beach House After Losing Adidas Partnership

Kanye West’s fallout due to his anti-Semitic and “White Lives Matter” scandals really did a number on his finance.

via: Radar Online

The rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — has put a pin on the construction of his Malibu beach house in the wake of losing his billionaire status after losing a slew of deals, most notably his partnership with Adidas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ye bought the beachfront pad in September 2021 for a whopping $57 million, and renovations are nowhere near finished after he gutted the property shortly after the sale, with renovations on hold as he works out his finances. In the meantime, Kim Kardashian’s ex is dumping money at one of the priciest hotels in Beverly Hills.

“Ye has mostly been living at the Waldorf for the past month with Juliana [Nalu, his new model girlfriend],” an insider spilled. FYI — penthouses range from $1,204 to $4,018 per night.

Despite blowing his cash to keep up appearances, the source said his money situation is so dire that Ye had to temporarily pull construction plans on his dream home.

“He’s having to sort his finances out so renovation work at his Malibu place is on hold at the moment,” the pal told The Sun, adding that’s not Ye’s only property that needs updating.

“His house near Kim’s also needs renovating, and he wanted a change of scenery after months at Soho Warehouse Downtown,” the insider revealed as the reason he’s been forced to live the 5-star hotel life.

The Grammy winner was spotted checking into the fancy Waldorf hotel on October 6, meaning if he’s living in the best penthouse, he’s already spent $170k on the stay.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye ruffled several features last month after launching a tirade against the Jewish community by claiming “death con 3” on Jews. Following his antisemitic remarks, he was temporarily suspended from Twitter for violating the company’s policies — this was before Elon Musk took over the platform.

Ye’s career has come crashing down in light of his remarks, with the rapper claiming he lost $2 billion in a day from the fallout after brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, T.J. Maxx, Madame Tussauds London, and many more severed ties with him.