Ex Baltimore Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested For Assault | lovebscott.com

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Suggs was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail late Tuesday per reports.

Suggs was booked on two charges – one count of assault and one count of offense against a public order. A spokesman for the jail told TMZ Suggs — who played his college ball at Arizona State University — has since been released.

Suggs enjoed a 16-year career in the NFL after being drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Ravens.

Additional details about the arrest and the charges have not been made public.

This is a developing story.