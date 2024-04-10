Eva Marcille Talks Disabling Comments After Fans Express Concern Over Slimmed-Down Appearance [Video] | lovebscott.com

Telling her truth.

Eva Marcille’s slimmed-down appearance left fans worried about her well-being. Back in August, The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to Instagram to share a three-slide carousel of herself modeling a chic outfit.

Social media users immediately began expressing concern over Marcille’s “emaciated” look, with many wondering whether “something is wrong” and a few arguing that she “needs about 10 more pounds on her.”

Before disabling the comments beneath the upload, the “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner replied, “[hand heart emoji” to someone who reminded critics, “Please remember Chadwick [Boseman], and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity.”

Fast forward to yesterday [April 9] Marcille sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss her growing acting career, her time on America’s Top Model, mental health, self-care, and more. She also spoke about disabling her comments on social media after people made comments about her weight loss. She says that she found herself depressed after going through life and her divorce, which contributed to her weight loss.

Eva Marcille opens up about why she disabled her comments after getting negative opinions on her body. pic.twitter.com/UtMsKelkMu — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) April 9, 2024

Watch the full interview below.