Evelyn Lozada Announces She's Leaving 'Basketball Wives' [Video]

Evelyn Lozada is done with ‘Basketball Wives’ after nine seasons.

She made the announcement on E!’s ‘Just the Sip’ podcast.

“It’s been a hard decision because I could do with with my eyes close. It’s so difficult and it takes so much energy — and it’s not the most positive energy. And I wanna open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she said.

During her sit-down, she also spoke on dealing with colorism and the backlash that followed, dating, making amends with Wendy Williams, and much more.

Watch the entire episode below.