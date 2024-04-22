Eva Evans, TikTok Star and ‘Club Rat’ Creator, Dead at 29 | lovebscott.com

Eva Evans, a popular TikTok influencer has died.

via: Variety

Evans’ sister, Lila Joy, announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Joy wrote. “After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be … I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t.”

Evans had amassed over 300,000 followers on TikTok and used her platform to make comedic and informative content about life as a 20-something woman in New York City. One of her most popular videos was predicting which NYC neighborhood viewers should live in based on their zodiac signs. She also created a web series, “Club Rat,” which followed an influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral,” according to its synopsis. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

TikTok filled with tributes to Evans on Sunday, including from Julia Fox. “She was a TikTok star and a New York icon. I always saw her like a little sister and I knew she looked up to me,” Fox said in a tearful video. “She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest.”

News of Evans’ death comes nearly a week after the death of Kyle Marisa Roth, another popular TikTok creator known for her Hollywood gossip videos.