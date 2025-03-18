BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

“The Crown” star Erin Doherty has opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she identifies as gay. The actor, who also stars in Netflix’s “Adolescence,” shared her journey in an episode of “How to Fail with Elizabeth Day,” where she reflected on a “mind-blowing” relationship that helped her realize that she was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Erin Doherty had a life-changing relationship with a woman.

Doherty admitted that for years, she just followed the path that seemed “expected” of her, dating men without really questioning whether that was what she truly wanted. It wasn’t until she entered a relationship with a woman in her mid-twenties that everything clicked. The British actress opened up about her experience during an appearance on “How to Fail with Elizabeth Day,” recalling a life-altering romance she had with a woman.

“Knowing who I was in my heart of hearts, in my soul, it took me a really long time. No one in my life had shown me that that was an option, so I just never applied it to myself,” she said. “It was mind-blowing, and it felt like I had come home. I was just like, ‘Wow, this is a part of who I am that I’d never got to meet,’ which was just so crazy.”

Now, she hopes her story might inspire others to feel comfortable being themselves. “Whoever you are, just lean into your truth because there was something so monumental about that moment of going, ‘Whoa, this is me,’ and just embracing it and not applying anything else to it,” she explains. “I just think we all deserve that.

Erin Doherty is tackling another serious issue in “Adolescence.”

Doherty takes on a darker role in Netflix’s new psychological drama “Adolescence.” The show follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller – played by Owen Cooper – who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. Doherty plays Briony Ariston, a clinical psychologist attempting to uncover the truth behind the chilling crime.

In Episode 3, Doherty is placed in an interrogation scene that puts her character face-to-face with the young suspect. In an interview with Glamour, Doherty shared that filming the intense scene was exhausting.

“It really is so draining,” she said. “There’s such intensity being one-on-one, especially with a young boy, witnessing him go through those emotions and really genuinely rooting for him.”

Owen Cooper, who plays the troubled teen in “Adolescence,” revealed that Doherty also improvised during one of the most impactful moments in the scene. At one point, Cooper let out a yawn, and Doherty instinctively snapped back, “Am I boring you?”

“We do two takes a day, so it was the second take, and you know, I was tired — so a yawn came to me,” Owen said during an appearance on “The One Show.” “Then Erin did an amazing line. She said, ‘Am I boring you?’ so that took me back, and it made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all. It took me back a little bit, but it was amazing.”

