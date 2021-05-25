Erica Mena Files for Divorce from Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree after less than two years of marriage.

She is currently pregnant with their second child.

The reality star filed for divorce last Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia where they live.

According to the filing, Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree.

She’s also indicated she wants child support, plus exclusive use of the home they currently share.

Sheesh. They just recently got back together, but apparently they didn’t last long.

We hope that Erica manages to keep her stress level down and delivers a happy, healthy, baby during this divorce process.