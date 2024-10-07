The End is Near? Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage Reportedly on the Rocks

BY: Walker Published 48 mins ago

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are possibly headed for divorce.

The couple — who legally wed in December 2022 — have hit a rough patch, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported Monday that the Yeezy founder and his executive-turned-muse have been telling their inner circle that they broke up a few weeks ago.

West, 47, has been informing those close to him that he plans to divorce Censori, 29, and live in Tokyo, per the outlet.

Their purported split reportedly prompted the architect to head to her native Australia to spend time with her family and friends.

The couple’s spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos, declined to comment when contacted by Page Six.

West has, however, been seen solo several times in the last few weeks.

He was spotted stopping by a Jamaican restaurant in the capital of Japan last week.

The musician reportedly loved the food so much that he visited the eatery twice in one day and even signed one of its walls.

West also enjoyed a Pro Wrestling Noah event in Tokyo on Sept. 30.

The last time he and Censori were photographed together in public was a week and a half before that.

On Sept. 19, paparazzi caught the pair hitting up a Tokyo supermarket with two of the four kids West shares with his first wife, Kim Kardashian.

The following day, the duo stepped out for a shopping spree in the same capital city.

For both outings, Censori sported her go-to barely-there outfits, which West allegedly forces her to wear.

Last fall, it was reported that the model’s loved ones were expressing concern over her controversial lifestyle with the Grammy winner, who has been branded “controlling.”

West and Censori — who has not spoken publicly since being linked to the designer — secretly tied the knot one month after his divorce from Kardashian, 43, was finalized.

via: Page Six