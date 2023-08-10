Emmys Pushed to January, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, One Week After Golden Globes

The 2023 Emmy Awards have been delayed until 2024, as the standoff between the studios and writers and actors continues to upend Hollywood.

via: Variety

The 75th Emmy Awards will shift to Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. That puts the ceremony on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and also means it will be finally air nearly four months after it the telecast was originally planned (September 18). As part of the announcement, Fox and the TV Academy have updated the key art for this year’s event; scroll down for more.

As Variety first reported, as it became clear that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes would likely push the Emmys out of September, Fox had been focused on a postponement to January, while the TV Academy had been pushing for November. But with no negotiations currently scheduled between the studios and the two guilds, it appears like a work stoppage will continue for some time — and even November might have been too soon to reschedule. More recently, Emmy vendors were informed that the September date definitely wasn’t happening, setting the stage for today’s announcement.

Now, the new date puts the Emmys right in the middle of the winter awards season.