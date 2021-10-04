Emmy Award-Winning 'Bridgerton' Hair and Makeup Designer, Marc Pilcher, Dead from COVID-19 at 53

‘Bridgerton’ hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher died from COVID-19 over the weekend, just a month after taking home an Emmy for his work on the Netflix series.

According to his family, the 53-year-old was vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions.

The family’s statement further says that Marc, who was based in the UK, “tested negative on multiple COVID-19 tests to make the trip across the Atlantic and back again for the ceremony. Not long after his return, he was taken ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend.”

“Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design,” the statement added. “Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before.”

So sad. May he Rest In Peace.