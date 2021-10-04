Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney for ‘Freeing’ Her from Conservatorship After 13 Years [Video]

Britney Spears is back from vacation and acknowledging the role the #FreeBritney movement has played in helping her regain freedom.

Or, at least the person running her Instagram is…

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” her account captioned a video of Britney posing for the camera as Kanye West’s “Fade” plays.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” she added. “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

It would’ve been more compelling if she would’ve addressed the camera in the video — but we have a feeling Britney will speak for real soon.

Check out the video below.

