Rob Kardashian Makes a Rare Appearance While at Dinner with Sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé [Photo]

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance — via photo.

via People:

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Rob in a white t-shirt and a black ballcap, with his arm wrapped around big sister Khloé Kardashian.

The pair joined Kim as well as sister Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink 182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kim, 40, jokingly captioned the photo with, “Dinner with my fave couples,” to which Barker responded “?”

In recent years Rob, 34, has taken a step back from the spotlight.

But Khloé, 37, said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year that her younger brother is doing well.

Host Andy Cohen noted that Rob was more present during the last few seasons, and Khloé explained that he simply needed time to work on himself before returning to the show.

“I think he just needed a break,” she explained. “I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels.”

“And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé continued. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes.”

We hope Rob is in a better place and that he makes an appearance or two on the family’s new Hulu series coming later this year. He looks great!