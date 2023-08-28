Elton John, 76, Hospitalized After Falling at Home in France

Music icon Sir Elton John was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he reportedly fell in his French villa in Nice.

via: Page Six

The “I’m Still Standing” crooner, 76, was transported to the Princess Grace hospital’s orthopedic center in Monaco, where he received precautionary treatment Sunday.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s rep tells Page Six.

“Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John has been spending the summer on the French Riviera with his husband, David Furnish, and their two kids after wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early July.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music?” the “Rocket Man” singer told his final audience in Stockholm as he closed his set with “Your Song” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

“But, ya know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows, and you know how I love to play live.”

John thanked fans for their continued support throughout his five-plus-decade career.

“Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he shared.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

Although he will no longer go on tour, the Grammy winner has not ruled out releasing new music.

“Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children,” he previously explained.

While planning his farewell concerts, John secretly battled prostate cancer in 2017, for which he underwent surgery to remove the gland.

Earlier this month, the British crooner was spotted enjoying time with various A-listers in St. Tropez and also was photographed dining with Kevin Spacey after the actor was cleared in his sexual assault trial.