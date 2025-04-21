Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Announce Relationship in ‘Happy Easter’ Post

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

No achy breaky hearts over here — Elizabeth Hurley has got a new man on her arm.

The British actress and American country musician cuddled up in a picture shared jointly to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, simply captioned “Happy Easter.” In the picture, Cyrus, decked out in a lime green bunny ears headband, embraces Hurley from the side and plants a kiss on her cheek. Hurley, wearing a cowboy hat, sports a radiant smile as the couple lean against an old wooden fence in the middle of what appears to be an open field.

The couple have not been previously romantically linked, though Hurley did set a video posted to her Instagram on April 9 from the Maldives to Cyrus’ 1993 song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Hurley and Cyrus.

Damian Hurley, the actress’ son from her previous marriage to to the American businessman and founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, Steve Bing, sent his well wishes to the couple by commenting a celebratory emoji followed by a red heart.

Other prominent commenters had other reactions, including Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert, who wrote, “Wait….what?”

Though Gilbert has never shared the screen with Hurley or Cyrus, she did appear on season 14 of Dancing With the Stars in 2012, while Cyrus appeared on the reality competition series’ fourth season, in 2007.

Cyrus filed for divorce from the Australian singer Firerose in June 2024, seven months after the pair were married. The musicians began dating in 2022, months after Cyrus separated from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 29 years and the mother of Noah and Miley Cyrus.

Hurley was previously married to the Indian businessman Arun Nayar, from 2007 to 2010. Shortly after their divorce, Hurley announced her engagement to the Australian cricketer Shane Warne, and the couple split in 2013. Hurley also previously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000.

Speaking on a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Hurley said of Grant, “He remains my best friend to this day, and I would say this if he was sitting here, but he used to really annoy me. I love him, but he’s very annoying… My friends used to call him Grumplestiltskin.”

Hurley’s comments echoed Grant’s own from a decade earlier, when in 2003 he confirmed, “we’re good friends,” but making light of his own appeal as a romantic prospect, added, “I’m full of poison and jealousy…. Virtually no milk of human kindness.”

