Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

Eddie Murphy has reportedly told Martin Lawrence to pick up the bill for their kids’ wedding.

Eddie Murphy has refused to pay for his son’s wedding and is expecting fellow comic Martin Lawrence to pick up the entire bill.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood funnymen are at war of the nuptials, which will see Murphy’s eldest son Eric wed Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin.

But according to the Bad Boys star, dad-of-ten Murphy, 63, has made it clear he won’t be contributing any of his own cash to the ceremony — despite being wroth $200million.

Lawrence, 59, said: “Eddie says I gotta pay for it.

“He said he paid for his last daughter’s wedding (and) for the last six weddings.

“He says it’s my turn now… I don’t mind, I don’t mind.”

“It’s a blessing and they (are) two beautiful young people,” Lawrence said about his daughter and future son-in-law.

Aside from Jasmin, 28, Lawrence is also the father to Lyanna Faith, 24, and Amara Trinity, 22. The father of three shares his daughters with separate exes.

Murphy, meanwhile, is the father to Eric, 35, Bria, 35, Christian, 34, Myles Mitchell, 32, Shayne Audra, 30, Zola Ivy, 24, Bella Zahra, 22, Angel Iris, 17, Izzy Oona, eight, and Max Charles, six, with whom he welcomed with different women.

The Beverly Hills Cop star’s eldest son and Jasmin announced they were engaged via Instagram on November 30 after three years of dating.

The couple shared a video of the special moment, which showed Eric getting down on one knee in a room filled with candles, rose petals, flowers and live music.

“11.27.2024. We’re engaged!!” they captioned the sweet video. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

In July 2021, Eric and Jasmin shared they were dating when the latter posted a birthday tribute to her beau on Instagram.

It’s unclear when the duo first got together but their famous fathers have worked on various projects together dating back to the Nineties.

Lawrence and Murphy starred in their 1992 film Boomerang and 1999 comedy Life.

As previously revealed earlier this year Murphy has finally met his match with wife Paige Butcher, 45, who doesn’t let him get away with anything.

Sources told us their household is all the happier because of it, even if his shell-shocked pals snigger behind the actor’s back he has turned into a henpecked pushover right before their eyes.

An insider told RadarOnline: “Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn’t seem to mind at all, he lets her rule… his slogan these days is ‘a happy wife, a happy life,’’which seems to be working for him — even if it’s not exactly the Eddie his friends once knew.”

Murphy has been engaged to the Aussie model since 2018 and shares kids Izzy and Max with her.

The insider added: “He can be very high-maintenance, and she puts up with it to a point, but she also doesn’t let him skate by without pulling his weight.

“She even has him help with household chores, which he does with a smile.

“And she doesn’t let him slink off to hide behind a computer when they’re all clamoring for family time.”

