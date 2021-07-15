Eboni K. Williams: Don’t Blame Me for ‘RHONY’ Ratings

There seems to be a lot happening over in Bravoland. We reported yesterday that the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 casting is currently in shambles. Now the Real Housewives of New York are suffering from reportedly hit an all-time low ratings.

The “Real Housewives” newbie further said that her serious on-air conversations don’t have anything to do with fewer fans watching, and that she shouldn’t be the scapegoat for a drop in ratings.

Williams, the show’s first black cast member, said that if her co-stars didn’t exhibit microaggressions during filming, she wouldn’t even need to initiate race-related conversations as often.

But, she said, they are important talks to have, and noted to TMZ that “The Real Housewives of New York” has historically covered other sensitive topics, including alcoholism, mental health, money woes and divorce.

The April 6 episode of “RHONY” garnered 764,000 live viewers, making it the show’s lowest-rated episode ever, the Daily Mail reported.

As Page Six reported this week, taping for the “RHONY” reunion has been pushed back from Aug. 5 until at least September amid the reported decline in ratings and some fan backlash about the plot lines this season.

Some fans placed the blame on Williams for being “preachy” over the course of the season — which she said isn’t a bad thing.

“My answer is simply this. A — I’m a little bit of a preacher and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I’m a little bit of a teacher too,” she said on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

She added that she was trying to make “authentic connections” with her new pals through chats about serious topics.

Williams has had heated on-air exchanges this season with co-stars including Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, who said she didn’t understand how Williams can talk about “suffering” since she is so successful.

Williams did not have further comment.

Eboni said, my name Bennett and I ain’t in it. Looks like all eyes are going to be on Potomac, those ladies may have to carry the network.