Earth, Wind & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, a longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at 71.

via USA Today:

Lead singer of the band Philip J. Bailey announced Woolfolk’s death on Instagram Monday. “We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years,” Bailey wrote, alongside a photo of the two. “He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living.”

Bailey did not give further details on the illness Woolfolk was battling.

The Earth, Wind & Fire member recalled meeting Woolfolk in high school and how the two “quickly became friends and band mates.”

“Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.

Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend,” Bailey concluded his post.

The official Instagram account for Earth, Wind & Fire also reposted Bailey’s post.

Woolfolk was a member of Earth, Wind & Fire from 1973 to 1985, and again from 1987 to 1993. Outside of the R&B group, Woolfolk collaborated with artists including Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, Philip Bailey and Twennynine.

With Earth, Wind & Fire, Woolfolk’s soprano saxophone became a signature sound, most recognizably on “September,” one of the band’s biggest hits.

The legendary group lost its founder and leader back in 2016 with the death of Maurice White.

RIP.