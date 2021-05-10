E! Names Laverne Cox Host of Network’s Signature Red Carpet Franchise “Live From E!” Beginning January 2022

E!, announced today that Emmy-nominated actor, Emmy-winning producer, advocate and style star Laverne Cox will lead the network’s signature red carpet coverage beginning with the 2022 award season. In a press release, E! praised “Laverne’s passion for advocacy, fashion and that her fun aligns with E!’s commitment to build out a modern, inclusive and interactive experience for celebrities and their fans.”

Additionally, she will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community and airing throughout next year.

“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” said Cox. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

This move comes after Giuliana Rancic announced last week she would be stepping down as host after 20 years with the network.

Congratulations Laverne.