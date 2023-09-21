Dwyane Wade on Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having a Kid With Another Woman: 'This is My Family, This is My Story' [Video]

Dwyane Wade shocked the internet when it came out that he fathered his now-9-year-old son Xavier with another woman while on a “break” with now-wife Gabrielle Union, and in a new interview he’s opening up about how he had to break the news to her.

via Complex:

“I had to sit with my now-wife about this and have this conversation,” Wade told Shannon Sharpe on CLUB SHAY SHAY, explaining that he told Union before the news became public.

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me. We were in the playoffs, I think even going into the finals. That was a rough time for me, bro. You got a lot on your mind, you’re keeping something from people you love and it’s heavy. At night, when it get quiet, and it’s just you and your thoughts, them thoughts is loud.”

He continued, “I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ I tried all that. She kept showing up. And so, it hasn’t been perfect. It would never be perfect. But that was nine years ago.”

Wade then explained that they go to therapy and have had many conversations about the situation. “It’s been something that is gonna continue to be something that I have to work at and work on. It doesn’t go away because years come or because I say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

He added, “When it comes to my wife and I, it’s always there. But when it comes to my son, that’s hard for him. This is gonna always be there. He’s done nothing. … I think about that. We’re adults. We’re gonna get through it or we ain’t gonna get through it. … This is a young kid who has already got a negative impact next to his name … because of how he was brought into this world. …. At the end of the day, this is my family. This is my story.”

In addition to Xavier, Wade is father to 21-year-old Zaire, 16-year-old Zaya with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and 4-year-old Kaavia with Union.

Watch Dwyane speak on it below.