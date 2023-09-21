Britney Spears’ Team Reportedly Keeping Her from Doing Sit Down Interviews to Promote Her Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears won’t be doing any primetime television interviews to promote her upcoming memoir.

via Page Six:

We hear that every TV outlet — including even CBS’ esteemed “60 Minutes” — is gunning for an interview with the pop star ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” out next month.

But sources tell Page Six her team doesn’t feel she’s ready to do sit-down interviews.

One source pointed to Spears’ eccentric Instagram posts as one of the reasons her team is preventing any interviews, but another source close to the singer insists the decision “solely” rests with Spears.

“She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice,” they said. The source added, “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”

Spears has had a complicated relationship with the media, ever since she hit the scene as a teen singing “Baby One More Time” in 1998.

The New York Times explored the media’s obsession with and controversial coverage of the pop star in its 2021 documentary, “Framing Britney Spears.”

We’re told “she has no desire” to do interviews after having her “mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized.”

“They have not been fair to Britney,” a source said

Besides, it’s all in the book, right?

A source previously told Page Six that “no topic was off limits” in her upcoming tome.

Spears, however, indicated on Monday that she may have held some things back.

“There’s so much I’ve kept private that’s gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there’s 3 sides to every story!” she cryptically wrote via Instagram.

“Your side, my side, and the truth!” she enigmatically added.

We broke the news in 2022 that the Grammy winner inked a deal worth $15 million to pen her story.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be getting any more of Spears on the small screen, at least for now.

A rep for the singer, and “60 Minutes,” did not comment.

It’s probably for the best.