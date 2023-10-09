Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Addresses Maui Fund Backlash: 'I Could've Done Better'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is addressing all the backlash he and Oprah Winfrey received when they asked the public to donate to a Maui recovery fund back in August.

via Complex:

On Sunday, Johnson hopped on Instagram to respond to the criticism aimed at him and Winfrey’s joint fundraiser.

“When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash,” he explained in a video. “I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better.”

The actor continued by admitting that he’s aware “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like.”

Back in August, Johnson and Winfrey launched the fund by each contributing $5 million. Some people criticized the pair for not donating more of their own money. The fund was intended to give families displaced by the wildfires a monthly amount of $1,200 to help them get back on their feet.

“When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you are easily pissed off. It’s frustrating,” Johnson added. “And the last thing you want to hear when you’re living paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money — especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money. I get it, I understand.”

Johnson captioned the video by announcing that the first round of applicants have begun to receive the monthly stipend.

“I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui,” he wrote. “The strength of our people of Maui is beautiful and inspiring. Watching families and community come together after this tragedy is inspirational and I’m proud of our Polynesian people.”

See his video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)