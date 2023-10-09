Did Adele Get Married? Rich Paul Responds After Singer Referred to Herself as His 'Wife' [Video]

Did Rich Paul and Adele get married?

Earlier this year the singer referred to Rich as her husband during one of her Las Vegas residency shows — and she also referred to herself as a ‘wife.’

While they’ve never explicit said they’ve gotten married, Rich spoke on the status of their relationship during a recent interview.

via JJ:

While appearing on CBS Mornings, Rich said that he likes to keep his personal life private. However, he was feeling generous and shared some details.

“She’s been great. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space; we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb,” he said, adding, “She’s been great for me; we’ve been great for each other.”

When directly pressed on if Adele would be going by “Mrs. Paul,” he provided a tongue-in-cheek response: “You can say whatever you want.”

Earlier this year, Adele also revealed that she wanted to “be a mom again soon,”sparking questions about if she and Rich were considering having children together.

Watch the clip below.