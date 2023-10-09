  1. Home
T.I. & Tiny's Son King Harris Reveals He Lived with His Grandmother While Filming 'Family Hustle' Reality Show [Video]

October 09, 2023 12:40 PM PST

T.I. and Tiny are being accused of faking for the cameras after their son, King Harris, revealed in a recent interview that he didn’t live with his parents while they filmed their hit reality show ‘T.I. Tiny: The Family Hustle.’

via VLAD TV:

Funny Marco started off asking King, “What do you feel that they got on you that they shouldn’t have on you? ‘Cause I feel like [when] you grow up, it’s like you can’t be you.” 

This is when King stated, “Yeah, man, it’s a lot about that TV show, man, that [confuses] people. Because I live with my grandma. You know, we’ll go to the house on, like, the weekend.” 

He added, “They’ll say ‘Hey, we shooting today. We need y’all at the house.’ They go get me from my grandma’s house. Right after we done, when the cameras go off, I’m right back to my grandma’s house, yeah.”

Needless to say, people have mixed feelings about King’s revelation.

Check out the video below.

