Dwayne Johnson to Reprise ‘Moana’ Role for Disney’s Live-Action Remake [Video]

Disney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that a live-action ‘Moana’ adaption is coming.

via: Complex

“We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of ‘Moana’ is in the works,” Johnson said in a video announcing the project. Joined by his daughters, Johnson said that the project is still in the early stages. “It’s still very early in the process. There’s so much more work to be done. But until then, there is one more thing that I need to kick this journey off right. Girls do want to get that special thing that Daddy needs?” he continued as they brought him Maui’s staff. “Wow, you guys are daddy’s daughters. You are so strong.”

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people? pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is also slated to produce Moana under his Seven Bucks Productions banner. The screenwriter of the original, Jared Bush, is also involved, but there’s no director attached yet. Auli‘i Cravalho voiced the titular character and is on board as an executive producer, but it’s unclear who will portray her in the live-action version

The original film hit theaters in 2016 and went on to gross over $680 million worldwide. It also picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Movie, although it lost out to Zootopia. A tentative release date for the remake has not been revealed.

Watch the official announcement for the Moana remake above.