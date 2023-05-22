Dua Lipa's Ex Anwar Hadid Posts Troubling Messages on Instagram After She Goes Public with Boyfriend [Photos]

Anwar Hadid seems to be sending shots at his ex-girlfriend, Dua Lipa, after she stepped out with her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras, for the first time.

via: Insider

On Friday, the “Levitating” singer, 27, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with the French filmmaker, 41.

Over the weekend, Hadid, who is the younger brother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, shared on his Instagram Stories a series of posts that followers have taken as an apparent reference to Lipa.

However, Hadid did not mention his ex-girlfriend or her new partner by name.

“Trying to not to find and kill him,” he wrote, followed by a smiley face, across one photo that showed him looking directly at the camera, per BuzzFeed and screenshots shared on social media.

A second selfie, this time taken in a bathroom mirror, showed the 23-year-old smiling but was captioned: “I cant breath.”

Hadid posted a blurry photo of himself walking accompanied by the words: “I hate the way you say my name,” and another — possibly of a floor — with the words, “Have fun.”

Hadid also commented on his latest grid post, which featured the same selfie as the first Instagram story, with a crying face emoji.

Representatives for neither Hadid nor Lipa immediately responded to requests for comment.

Many of Hadid’s followers used the comments section to share their reactions to his posts.

“Leave Dua alone,” one person wrote, while another called his posts “childish.”

Someone else commented: “Sorry but getting second hand embarassment.”

Hadid and Lipa began dating in mid-2019 after meeting at a barbeque, according to the singer. Appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020, the Grammy winner shared the anecdote of their first encounter which “carried on onto DMs.”

However, after spending lockdown together, the couple decided to take a break from their relationship in December 2021, according to People.

Just under a year later, in October 2022, the “New Rules” singer confirmed that she was single in an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service.”

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

It’s not known how long Lipa has been dating Gavras, who is the son of Academy Award-winning director Costa-Gavras, but according to the Mail Online, they were spotted together in February leaving a BAFTA Film Awards after-party.