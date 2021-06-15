Driver Allegedly Killing Nicki Minaj's Father Denies Any Wrongdoing In $150 Million Lawsuit [Photo]





The 70-year-old man allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run is denying any wrongdoing in the $150 million legal battle.

via: AceShowbiz

Around three months after the femcee’s mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against Charles Polevich for allegedly killing her husband Robert Maraj, Charles was said to have denied any wrongdoing.

The 70-year-old also tries to dismiss the lawsuit, according to Radar. In his defense, his lawyer accused Nicki’s father of being “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.” The lawyer additionally claimed that his client had to make a “sudden and unexpected circumstance, not of his own making” because he was faced with an emergency.

Nicki’s mom Carol Maraj launched the legal action against Charles back in March. Speaking about the suit were the widow’s attorneys Ben Crump and Paul Napoli. The former wrote on Instagram, “Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @nickiminaj’s father.”

“He was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on February 12, 2021, when he was struck by a car being driven by Charles Polevich as Mr. [Robert] walked along a Long Island road,” Ben added. “After striking [Robert], [Charles] left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to [Robert].”

“He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” the attorney concluded. “[Charles’] behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death! (sic).”

Charles turned himself in five days after the alleged incident happened. He was subsequently arraigned and charged with two felonies for leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. He, however, maintained his innocence by entering a not guilty plea. He was then released from prison after satisfying a $250,000 bond.

Charles Polevich is scheduled to appear in court in August.