Kodak Black Celebrates Trump’s Birthday in MAGA Gear: ‘You Got All My Love’ [Photo]

Kodak Black “would like to see” Donald Trump back in office.

via: AceShowbiz

Kodak Black knew how to thank Donald Trump for what the ex-leader has done for him. Having become a free man after he received a pardon from the former president, the “ZEZE” spitter gave a birthday shout-out to him as the latter turned 75.

On Monday, June 14, the 24-year-old hip-hop star took to Instagram to unveil some pictures of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and jacket. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, “#HappyBirthdayTrump DT @realdonaldtrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy Out Now.”

Black was released from jail in January after receiving pardon from Trump on the latter’s final full day as POTUS. The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper was previously sentenced to 46 months in Kentucky’s United States Penitentiary Big Sandy after pleading guilty for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm.

Also being granted the pardon was rapper Lil Wayne, who faced federal weapons charges to which he pled guilty in 2020. “President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community,” the two MCs’ attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement. “These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments.”

Upon his release, Black turned to Twitter to extend his gratitude to Trump. “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he wrote at that time. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

That aside, Trump has kept a low profile since he lost the 2020 presidential election. About how he would commemorate his latest milestone, a source told PEOPLE that he was expected to play golf while “the family will celebrate [his] birthday together as they usually do.”

