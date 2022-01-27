Drew Barrymore Admits She Had an ‘Open Relationship’ with Luke Wilson [Video]

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are reminiscing about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers.

via: Page Six

Drew Barrymore is reminiscing over the time she dated Luke Wilson, which she said was “fun” and not exclusive.

“It was an open relationship,” the actress, 46, recalled on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday. “We were young.”

The relationship was covered in the press back in 1999, but not many of its intricate details were known at the time.

Kate Hudson, who was a guest on Barrymore’s talk show Thursday, joked, “I’ve been there with a Wilson, too.”

The 42-year-old actress dated Luke’s brother, Owen Wilson, after the pair met met in 2006 while making the movie “You, Me and Dupree.”

Barrymore told Hudson it was “so fun” to date casually in those days because “when you’re young, it’s low stakes.”

“We’re just having fun … hanging out,” she added. “You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun, and we had the best time.”

The ladies said they actually met each other through Luke, 50. At the time Barrymore was dating him, Hudson was making the 2003 movie “Alex and Emma” with him.

The “Almost Famous” star recalled feeling a bit starstruck when she first hung out with Barrymore.

“I mean, for any young girl my age, it was like … ‘Drew Barrymore,’” Hudson said with a look of awe.

The two movie stars have since moved on from the Wilson brothers.

Hudson is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, whom she has dated for five years. They welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018.

From 2000 until 2007, Hudson was married to Chris Robinson. They share 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson. Hudson is also mom to 10-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, whom she split from in 2014.

Meanwhile, Barrymore has two daughters – Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7 – with ex-husband Will Kopelman. She was previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.