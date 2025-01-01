Draya Michele Calls Out Double Standard In Age-Gap Relationships Amid Mariah Carey And Anderson. Paak’s Alleged Romance

BY: Walker Published 36 mins ago

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have tongues wagging over some PDA in Aspen.

Draya Michele has hit back at the selective criticism she faces for her 17-year age gap with NBA player Jalen Green following Mariah Carey’s rumored romance with Anderson .Paak by leaving a comment that highlighted double standards.

Carey, 55, and Anderson .Paak, 38, were spotted on a cozy night out in Aspen, sparking speculation of a budding relationship. While fans celebrated the rumored romance, Draya took to social media to point out the hypocricy she has faced for her own relationship with Jalen Green, who is 17 years her junior.

Draya Michele reacts to pictures of Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak ?? “That's that 17 year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with yall selective a**es)” pic.twitter.com/Aw9tYGAh0i — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) December 31, 2024

“That’s that 17-year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with y’all selective a***s),” Draya commented on the news of Mariah’s outing with Anderson. Her response quickly went viral and sparked a debate on the internet.

Some fans agreed with her, “I mean she has a point it’s never outrage for MiMi she always has a young and tender.” Others begged to differ, “Draya, Anderson Paak is d*** near 40 years old. Jalen is 22 years old …please.”

As the heated debate continued, one accused Draya of being a gold digger, arguing, “The difference is Draya is dating 20 year olds for survival because she doesn’t wanna work for her own. Mariah is richer than the men she dates and they aren’t the same age as her kids.”

